Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 9,730,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.