Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,296 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.10. 796,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,760. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.89 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.54.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

