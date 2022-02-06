Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 683.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,062,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.