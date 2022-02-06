Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 4,661,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

