Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 233.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,153 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Envista worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $7,596,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Envista by 148.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Envista by 145.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 209.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.