Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $16.57 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $92.55. 952,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

