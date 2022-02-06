Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 755,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,313. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

