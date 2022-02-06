Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,981 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of SITE Centers worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 913.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

