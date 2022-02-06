Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $11.06 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 660,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 13,928,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.