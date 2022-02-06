Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $11.37 Million Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000. Equinor ASA accounts for about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 4,645,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.