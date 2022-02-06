Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.