Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.37. 3,174,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

