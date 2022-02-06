Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 217,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,852,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,517,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,673,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,458,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

