Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 430,155 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 76.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $421,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 399,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Williams Companies by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,037,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

