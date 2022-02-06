Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.56. 1,238,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $271.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

