Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.33. 424,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

