Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,591. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

