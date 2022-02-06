Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 13,425 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 689,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,123. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.40 and its 200-day moving average is $221.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.