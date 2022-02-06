Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 15,796 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $229.07. 3,455,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

