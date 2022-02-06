Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $18.71 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 1,200,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

