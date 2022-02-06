Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.93.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

