Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.