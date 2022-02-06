Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 769.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Outset Medical worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 583,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,191. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

