Citigroup Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 12.50% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIGB opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

