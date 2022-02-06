Citigroup Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Delek US worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 242,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,877 shares of company stock worth $5,511,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

