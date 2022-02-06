Citigroup Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

