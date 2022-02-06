Citigroup Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Open Lending by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Open Lending by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

