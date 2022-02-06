Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $150.94 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

