Citigroup Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $556.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.90. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

