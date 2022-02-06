Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $397,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

