Citigroup Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of APPF opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.33 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

