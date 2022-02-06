Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 638.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $9,732,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $16.55 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

