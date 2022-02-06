Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 68,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,346 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 349,713 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,559 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,164 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.