Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.