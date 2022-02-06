Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.