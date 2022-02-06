Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 203.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

