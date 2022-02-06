Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $200.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day moving average is $214.66.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

