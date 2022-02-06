Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Xperi worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xperi by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

