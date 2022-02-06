Citigroup Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.29. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

