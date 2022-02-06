Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $8,922,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,095,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

