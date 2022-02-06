Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Children’s Place worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

