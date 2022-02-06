Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

