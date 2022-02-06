Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

