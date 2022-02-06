Citigroup Inc. Sells 158,145 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 158,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 485,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.