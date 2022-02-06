Citigroup Inc. Sells 530,365 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

SJR opened at $29.49 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.