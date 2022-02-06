Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,173 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

