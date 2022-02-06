Citigroup Inc. Sells 97,932 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

