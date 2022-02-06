Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 16.67% of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

