Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

