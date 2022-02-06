Civilization Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Civilization has a total market cap of $40.47 million and $140,055.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

